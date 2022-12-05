Will Cristiano Ronaldo Join Al Nassr In Blockbuster Deal? Contrasting Reports Emerge

As five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make headlines at the ongoing FIFA World Cup with Portugal, contrasting reports have emerged over the 37-year-old's future after his contract was mutually terminated with Manchester United. The Red Devils parted ways with Ronaldo following the Portuguese international's bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

What will be Cristiano Ronaldo's next club?

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed on a blockbuster deal with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. The report states that the 37-year-old has agreed to join the club on a two-and-a-half-year deal, one that will fetch him a staggering 200 million euros per season.

After this news though, Sky Sports have said that no such deal has been agreed upon and that Ronaldo is yet to decide upon his future.

BREAKING 🚨: Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to agree a deal to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr despite reports. pic.twitter.com/8nxuNPHALj — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 5, 2022

It is pertinent to note that this sensational report emerges just a few weeks after the Portuguese international complained about the media putting out false reports. Irrespective of what Ronaldo's next move is, it can be assumed that he is likely to have several suitors as he is one of the best brand ambassadors for the sport with millions of followers on social media.

How Ronaldo's dream return to Man United turned into nightmare?

Back in August 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed all the headlines after it was confirmed that he would make a dream return to Manchester United, a club he left in 2009 for Real Madrid. The Portuguese international's return to Old Trafford began with a bang as he ended as the club's top goalscorer with 18 goals in the 2021/22 Premier League season. However, the dream did not last long as it turned into a nightmare when the Red Devils appointed Erik ten Hag as the new coach.

In his fiery interview with Piers Morgan a few weeks ago, the 37-year-old explained the cold relationship he had with the Dutch manager. "I don't have respect for him (Erik ten Hag) because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you. I think the fans should know the truth," explained Ronaldo.

The Portuguese international also went on to add that he felt 'betrayed' by the club and that the top-level executives at the club wanted him to leave not just this season but also last year. It was after this explosive interview that the Red Devils agreed to terminate Ronaldo's contract.