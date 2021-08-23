Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates 90th-minute Winner For Juventus Before VAR Disallows Goal

Juventus opening match against Udinese saw a lot of drama on the field with both the teams ending up sharing points. Despite Juventus taking a 2-0 lead in the match, Udinese came back to level the score courtesy error from Juventus Wojciech Szczesny. The Juventus vs Udinese match also saw Cristiano Ronaldo being denied a goal in the final minutes of the match which could have handed Juventus victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo header ruled out by VAR

With the match tied at 2-2, Federico Chiesa sent a cross inside the box which Ronaldo headed past the Udinese goalkeeper. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner put Juventus 3-2 up and then quickly removed his jersey in celebration before being surrounded by his teammates. However, the celebration was short-lived as the VAR ruled Ronaldo header goal got offside denying Juventus three points. The celebration did not count for anything while his yellow card stood.

Twitter reacts to Ronaldo's header goal

If anyone wanna be mentally disturb or wanna have will to kill themselves start watching juve matches. Highly recommend!!! #Ronaldo #Juve pic.twitter.com/ac9Gcfe41L — Utkarsh Chauhan (@UTcreation) August 22, 2021

Ronaldo before the goal was cancelled



Ronaldo after the goal was cancelled pic.twitter.com/P0M59wMzsE — Barca/PSG Principal ⚽ ❤️💙 (@BarcaPrincipal) August 22, 2021

Ronaldo celebrating an offside goal and getting a yellow card #Juventus pic.twitter.com/TK0PvsEvzo — Nicos💸 (@nicholas_nicos) August 22, 2021

Juventus vs Udinese highlights

Max Allegri's Juventus started their new season with a draw against Udinese after blowing away a two-goal cushion. Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for the match, though the player himself had made the request of benching him during the Juventus vs Udinese match as he hoped to resolve his issue regarding his future with the club. Paulo Dybala opened the scoring in the second minute followed by Juan Cuadrado's 23rd-minute goal, but Udinese rallied back with two second-half goals of its own. Then, in the 94th minute, Ronaldo appeared to score a dramatic match-winner with a powerful header, but VAR ruled him just offside and annulled the goal. However, the 36-year-old got a yellow card for removing his shirt in celebration.

Cristiano Ronaldo plays down transfer speculation

Cristiano Ronaldo time at Juventus is under a lot of speculation with the player out of contract next season, however, the 36-year-old recently 'broke his silence' by releasing a lengthy statement on social media regarding his future. He had said, "Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career. However, in view of everything that's been said and written recently, I have to set out my position. More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff."