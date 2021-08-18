Cristiano Ronaldo Clears Air On His Links To Manchester City, PSG Transfer

Talks regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's future club are making the rounds with a host of big clubs being heavily linked with the Portuguese. The names of clubs like Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Real Madrid and Manchester City have all cropped up, however, there is no clear indication regarding the future of the talismanic striker. Ronaldo himself has finally 'broken his silence' by releasing a lengthy statement on social media regarding his future.

Ronaldo addresses the speculation surrounding his future

The 36-year-old in a statement said, "Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career. However, in view of everything that's been said and written recently, I have to set out my position. More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff."

He also respond to question of him returning to Real Madrid. "My story at Real Madrid has been written. It's been recorded. In words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records and in headlines. It's in the Museum at the Bernabeu Stadium and it's also in the minds of every fan of the club. And beyond what I achieved, I remember that in those nine years I had a relationship of deep affection and respect for "merengue afición", an affection and respect that I retain to this day, and that I will always cherish. I know that the true Real Madrid fans will continue to have me in their hearts, and I will have them in mine."

He further cleared that he is issuing clarification as he doesn't want people to keep playing around with his name, adding that he is focusing on his career and committed and prepared for further challenges. "As well as this most recent episode in Spain, there have been frequent news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different Leagues, with nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth. I'm breaking my silence now to say that I can't allow people to keep playing around with my name. I remain focused on my career and in my work, committed and prepared for all the challenges that I have to face. Everything else? Everything else is just talk."

Ronaldo to Man City

While there is no clarity regarding Ronaldo new contract rumours, Corriere dello Sport has reported that the Portuguese footballer has informed the Juventus hierarchy about his intentions to leave Serie A. It is believed that the Italian outfit's finances are not stable due to the COVID pandemic, and hence, they are keen on offloading the former Real Madrid forward for a sizeable amount. The report also adds that Jorge Mendes has offered Ronaldo to Manchester City for £25million. Although Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been monitoring Ronaldo closely, reports suggest Manchester City have emerged as favourites to sign him.

Is Ronaldo going to PSG?

So far there is no clear answer on -- Is Ronaldo going to PSG? According to Spanish newspaper AS, PSG will bring in Ronaldo on a free transfer in 2022 if Kylian Mbappe decides to leave for Real Madrid. The Juventus forward is currently in the final year of his contract and It is believed that the addition of Ronaldo to PSG will complete president Nasser's dream team. Previously the club already signed the likes of Achraf Hakimi, Gini Wijnaldum, and Sergio Ramos in this summer transfer window.

The only concern regarding Ronaldo's signing is his age. The Portuguese star will turn 37-year-old once his contract with Juventus expires next season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is then expected to sign a two-year deal with PSG that would keep him playing until he is 39.