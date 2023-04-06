Cristiano Ronaldo Continues Scoring Streak, But Still Overshadowed By One Al Nassr Player

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit the stride in the Saudi Pro League since his arrival in Saudi Arabia. The 38-year-old signed for Al Nassr on a free transfer from Manchester United earlier this year. It took a bit of time for the 38-year-old to establish his authority but he has been running in full swing since then.

Cristiano Ronaldo overshadowed by Al Nassr teammate

The former Real Madrid forward has scored 11 goals in 9 matches for AL Nassr in all competitions and has emerged as a pivotal part of them. Al Nassr are currently in second place in the Saudi Pro League and they would need Ronaldo to fire in the remaining games to reach the summit at the end of this season.

Great team performance - we keep pushing forward 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/kF1hZHL7XY — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 4, 2023

Anderson Talisca joined the club in 2012 and has netted 17 goals for the club so far this season. Ronaldo who has been the face of the team since his arrival but hasn't matched the scoring rate of the Brazilian, and has been a bit overshadowed by the player. But Talisca insisted he is not focused on his personal achievement and his sole aim to win matches for his side.

He spoke to Saudi's SSC channel. "Every top player does his job. My full focus is on Al-Nassr winning, not on being the league's top scorer. My main goal is to lead the team to win, and then everything else will come."

Ronaldo showed a glimpse of his brilliance as scored two goals in Al Nassr's 5-0 thrashing of Al Adalah. The Portuguese superstar showed a glimpse of his brilliance as he scored a goal of his left foot which happens to be his weaker foot. Social media erupted in hailing the effort of the player.

The greatest weak foot in the history of this beautiful game. 🔥



156th weak foot goal for the Greatest of all time.pic.twitter.com/zuse6GmBpX — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) April 4, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo’s left foot is the best weak foot of all time and I won’t hear a WORD about it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mXL3Fz75Lg — aurora (@cr7stianos) April 4, 2023