Cristiano Ronaldo Could Be Given Hefty Fine By Man United For Explosive Interview: Reports

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed all the headlines on Monday after he gave a controversial interview, one in which he did not mince his words in criticizing Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag and several others. Following his interview, the Portuguese international could reportedly be given a massive fine by the club.

Man United could give Cristiano Ronaldo hefty fine

According to metro.co.uk, Cristiano Ronaldo could be given a staggering fine of at least £1million following his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan. The Portuguese international, who missed Manchester United's clash against Fulham over the weekend due to an 'illness' blasted Erik ten Hag, stating that he felt betrayed. While Ronaldo has not enjoyed the best of returns at Old Trafford, this interview will most likely mean the end of his stint with the Red Devils.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about Ten Hag?

While speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored TV show, Cristiano Ronaldo said, "I don't have respect for him (Erik ten Hag) because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you. I think the fans should know the truth. I want the best for the club. This is why I came back to Manchester United. But you have some things inside that don't help [us] reach the top level as City, Liverpool and now even Arsenal...a club with this dimension should be at the top of the tree in my opinion and they are not, unfortunately."

And Ronaldo's criticism of Man United did not just end there as he shockingly also revealed that the club wanted him to leave not only this year but also last year. When Morgan asked the 37-year-old if the Red Devils wanted him to leave, Ronaldo replied, "Yes."

He went on to explain the same by adding, "Not only the coach but the other two or three guys there around the club." When asked if he also felt betrayed by a senior-level executive, the Portuguese international replied, "Yes. I felt betrayed. I felt that some people don't want me here, not only this year but last year too."