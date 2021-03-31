Cristiano Ronaldo Covered Costs For Brother In Rehab For Drinking, Drugs Issue

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's impeccable achievements for more than a decade has earned him enormous accolades. Besides, his philanthropic activities are hidden from none. However, until a few days ago, none would have been aware that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had played a key role in helping his brother get rid of his alcohol and drug consumption.

Cristiano Ronaldo helped brother overcome drug abuse

As quoted by Sports Bible, Cristiano Ronaldo's elder brother Hugo Aveiro had suffered through drug and alcohol abuse during the Juventus ace's initial days as a professional footballer. Aveiro was forced into rehab to get rid of his bad alcoholic habits. The report claims that Aveiro's rehab was possible only because his younger brother was earning.

Their mother Dolores claims that she could send Hugo to the rehab centre because Ronaldo paid for his treatment. "I was working as a cleaner, earning only £400 a month and I had to take out a loan. Cristiano was 16 then. He was earning more and paid for his brother's treatment," she said.

Dolores recalls Ronaldo's father's alcoholic habits

Dolores insists things would have been different altogether had Ronaldo not been a footballer. Notably, the Portuguese captain had seen his father battle with alcohol consumption, ultimately resulting in his death when Ronaldo, then 20, was playing with Manchester United.

Dolores reveals that Dinis' alcohol consumption had a psychological impact on Ronaldo. The then-Man United star constantly offered him money to get himself treated, but Dinis kept going around with his habit, claims his mother. Dolores asserts that Ronaldo was very close to his dad and Dinis would have been very proud if he was alive to see his son's impeccable success.

Cristiano Ronaldo record: Portuguese edging towards Daei's all-time goal record

Meanwhile, the Portuguese superstar is edging closer to Ali Daei's international goal record following the goal against Luxembourg in the World Cup European Qualifiers even as several Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news reports have been doing the rounds for the past couple of weeks.

The Cristiano Ronaldo contract with Juventus expires in the summer of 2022. And a report on the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news by La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that neither the 36-year-old attacker nor Juventus are eager on parting ways once the ongoing season concludes.

According to the report, the former Real Madrid superstar will hold talks with Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved to figure out the way forward once his contract ends in 2022. Meanwhile, Nedved has also ruled out a transfer for Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram