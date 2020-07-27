Cristiano Ronaldo Dedicates Juventus' Serie A Triumph To Club's COVID-19 Affected Fans

Italian giants Juventus continued their dominance in the Serie A with their ninth-successive title triumph after defeating Sampdoria on Sunday. Cristiano Ronaldo played a pivotal role for the Old Lady throughout the game, with the Portuguese forward scoring again, to open break the deadlock for Maurizio Sarri. Ronaldo went on to dedicate the title to those affected by the COVID-19.

Juventus Champions of Italy: Cristiano Ronaldo 'delighted'

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a team picture on his official Instagram account after the Serie A triumph. The Portuguese international also posted a long message in Italian, which when translated, read, "Done! Champions of Italy. Delighted for the second consecutive championship and to continue building the history of this great and splendid club."

Juventus Champions of Italy: Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates title to COVID-19 affected fans

Ronaldo then went on to assert that the title is dedicated to every Juventus fan around the world, in particular to those who have suffered and are suffering from the pandemic. He went on to state, "It was not easy! Your courage, your attitude and your determination were the strength we needed to face this tight final of the championship and fight to the end for this title that belongs to all of Italy. A big hug to you all!"

Cristiano Ronaldo Serie A goals: 31 in the league so far

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the injury time of the first half when Barcelona-bound Miralem Pjanic baffled up Sampdoria with an unconventional free-kick directed towards the Portuguese. Ronaldo, who was looming outside the penalty box, struck a low shot at the right bottom post to bag the lead for his side.

Cristiano Ronaldo Serie A goals: Portuguese misses penalty

In the 67th minute, Federico Bernerdeschi netted from a close range after Ronaldo's shot from outside the box was saved well by goalkeeper Emil Audero. Ronaldo had the opportunity to double his goal tally for the night when Juventus were awarded a penalty for a foul on Douglas Costa. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or failed to net it past the line with the ball hitting the post this time around. But Juventus went on to win the game 2-0, thus clinching the title for the ninth time in a row.

Image courtesy: Juventus Twitter