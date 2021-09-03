Cristiano Ronaldo Finds Place In Guinness Records; Becomes Top Men's International Scorer

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo broke the international goalscoring record in men's football on Wednesday night when he hit a brace against the Republic of Ireland. Ronaldo has now scored 111 goals in international football, thereby breaking Ali Daei's record of 109 goals. As a result of this historic feat, he has now received a Guinness World Record certificate.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram: Guinness World Record certificate

Cristiano Ronaldo took to his Instagram handle to exhibit his Guinness World Record certificate. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said that he feels honoured to be recognized by them and hopes to keep adding to his extraordinary numbers. His Instagram post can be seen below.

Cristiano Ronaldo's international career goals: Breaks Daei's record

When Iran's Ali Daei set the historic feat of scoring 109 international goals, it seemed unlikely that anyone would break the record. However, considering the calibre of Cristiano Ronaldo, 'Nothing is Impossible.' The Portuguese international had tied with Daei's record of 109 goals at the Euros earlier this year before breaking it during the current international break. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a brace to inspire Portugal's 2-1 comeback victory against the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday. However, Ronaldo is still far away from the all-time international record held by Canada's Christine Sinclar in women's football. Sinclar has scored 186 international goals.