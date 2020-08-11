Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts Ripped Physique During Short Vacation With Georgina Rodriguez

Despite scoring a brace against Lyon, Cristiano Ronaldo could not help Juventus secure a spot in the final eight of the Champions League as the Bianconeri once again crashed out of the competition. Since the defeat, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been on a short vacation with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez before he returns to train with the team ahead of the start of next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez spend time on a yacht

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez posted a series of photos on their respective Instagram accounts as they enjoyed some downtime. The Portuguese forward has been on a short vacation on a luxurious yacht amid frequent links with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The winger flaunted his ripped body, one of the main reasons for his top form despite turning 35 in February. However, this is not the first time that Ronaldo has spent time on a yacht, with the Juve superstar often resting on the luxurious float ever since coronavirus wreaked havoc across the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juve knocked out of Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo's double could not help Juventus advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with the Bianconeri losing out on the away goals rule, despite a 2-2 aggregate scoreline. He was visibly frustrated after the defeat, having failed in the competition twice in succession since his move from Real Madrid in 2018. It was the Champions League (his new challenge) that he cited as the reason to join the Serie A champions.

The defeat also saw the sacking of manager Maurizio Sarri after just one season at the Allianz Stadium. Despite guiding Juventus to a ninth consecutive Serie A title, the Juventus board was unhappy with the way things were being managed by the former Chelsea and Napoli boss. He was subsequently replaced by Italian legend Andrea Pirlo.

Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG?

Meanwhile, the Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG talks have begun doing the rounds since Juve's UCL exit. A report by French outlet Le10Sport recently claimed that the Portuguese ace could be on his way out of Juventus, with PSG in pole position to sign the winger. Ronaldo is reportedly frustrated due to Juve's failure to win the Champions League during the two seasons in Turin and might look to switch to Paris.

