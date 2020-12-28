Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Angry And Fights With His Son For Drinking Coca-Cola, Eating Chips

On Sunday, Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo received the Player of the Century award at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai. Upon collecting his award, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner went on to discuss the game's next generation and also had a special mention for his eldest son, Cristiano Jr. Ronaldo expressed hope that his 10-year-old son could follow in his footsteps and become a professional footballer, but stressed on the importance of a healthy diet.

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals how he tries to control his children's diet

While collecting his Player of the Century award - a prize given to the player considered the world's best from 2001 to 2020 - Cristiano Ronaldo explained how he wants only what is best for his kids. The five-time UCL winner was asked about the future generation of football and responded by saying, "The future is the kids. I see my son (Cristiano Jr) and he wants to look like me. But there is a long way to go for him."

Cristiano Ronaldo:



"My son has potential, We’ll see if he will become a great footballer. Sometimes he drinks coke and eats crisps and it irritates me. I just want him to be the best in whatever he chooses to do. I always tell him, hard work is the most important.” pic.twitter.com/PfYtti0tVt — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) December 28, 2020

Fitness fanatic Ronaldo then added, "I'm hard with him sometimes because he drinks Coca-Cola and Fanta, which is not good for the body. I fight with him when he eats chips and fries and everything - I don't like it. Even my younger kids, I have four and want what is best for them but when they eat chocolate they always look at me and as a parent and I have to be strong."

In conclusion, Ronaldo stated that his eldest son has the potential to become a top footballer but requires the ingredients of hard work and determination, "My eldest son has potential. He's a big boy, he's fast and he dribbles well. But this takes a lot of dedication, a lot of hard work. I won't push for him to be a football player. If you ask me if I want, yes I want but he's going to be whatever he wants."

This season, Ronaldo has scored 12 goals in 10 Serie A appearances and another four in four games in the Champions League for Juventus. Since joining Juventus from Real Madrid in July 2018, he has netted a remarkable 64 goals in 74 Serie A appearances, at a rate of one goal every 100.5 minutes.

However, the Old Lady are currently in sixth place on the Serie A table, 10 points behind leaders AC Milan with a game in hand.

Image Credits - Cristiano Instagram