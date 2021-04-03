Cristiano Ronaldo Has Nike-style 'Get Well Soon' Wish For Ansu Fati, Fans Explode Online

Spanish giants Barcelona appeared to have discovered another superstar in the making with the rise of Ansu Fati last season. Following Luis Suarez's departure last summer, manager Ronald Koeman did not sign any enforcement, but instead trusted Ansu Fati to link up with Lionel Messi, and he did well whenever given the opportunity.

But the youngster's happiness was short-lived after he sustained a meniscus injury four months ago and is yet to return to the field. He has now received a special message from Juventus icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, as the Ansu Fati return date has not yet been confirmed.

Ronaldo Ansu Fati Nike ad: Juve icon's special message on Ansu Fati injury

It has been a long wait for Ansu Fati as he is yet to return completely fit after four months on the sidelines. In Ansu Fati injury news, the Barcelona youngster has already undergone two knee surgeries. But the meniscus hasn't healed yet, as reported by Cat Radio, thus stopping the Catalan giants from putting out the Ansu Fati return date.

Per reports, he is expected to undergo a third operation to get rid of the injury. Despite his struggle, he posted a positive message on Instagram, with a video of self working out in the gym with the caption, which when translated read, "I’m here doing some recuperation."

Ronaldo Ansu Fati Nike ad has the fans talking

The video from Ansu Fati was then shared by Cristiano Ronaldo in a surprising gesture. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's caption, when translated, reads, "Let's go Ansu Fati. You will be back soon. Go for it." Fans were left in awe of the former Real Madrid superstar for his classy act of sending out a message to a Barcelona player.

"Come on Ansu Fati. You'll come back soon! Go ahead! ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ’ªðŸ»" pic.twitter.com/vdzoTMz8H9 — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) April 2, 2021

But before drawing any conclusions, it should be noted that Cristiano Ronaldo's actions were loosely related to sporting activity. The two football players are Nike athletes and were promoting the launch of Nike Mercurial Dream Speed 4. Prior to the message to Ansu Fati, he also reshared videos of Bruno Fernandes, Erling Haaland, Leroy Sane, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr among others.

Ronaldo to Real Madrid talks reignite

Recently, reports of Cristiano Ronaldo's eagerness to return to Real Madrid began doing the rounds. The 36-year-old was seemingly frustrated with the team's frequent debacle in the Champions League. But a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that he is not keen on parting ways with the Turin outfit anytime soon and will soon hold key talks with club vice-president Pavel Nedved over his future at Allianz Stadium.

