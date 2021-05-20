Cristiano Ronaldo Has Won Every Domestic Competition For Juventus, Real Madrid And Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo has had an illustrious career so far and the Portuguese legend continues to win silverware and add to his honours. The five-time Ballon d'Or lifted his 34th career trophy on Wednesday as Juventus defeated Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final 2021. Following the Atalanta vs Juventus clash, the 36-year-old created yet another major record while also moving closer to eternal rival Lionel Messi's tally.

Cristiano Ronaldo record: Juve ace has won every domestic competition in England, Spain and Italy

Cristiano Ronaldo continues ad silverware to his stacked trophy cabinet as the Juventus ace clinched his first Coppa Italia title since his move to Italy. While the Portuguese did not get onto the scoresheet, Juventus managed to eke out a 2-1 win in the Coppa Italia final 2021 against Atalanta, with Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa getting on the scoresheet. The Coppa Italia was the only major domestic trophy missing from Ronaldo's cabinet, and the Portuguese superstar has now added that into his collection.

The 36-year-old is a serial winner and has won a host of titles since breaking through at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson. In England, Ronaldo lifted the Premier League thrice, the League Cup twice, one Community Shield and lifted a solitary FA Cup. He moved to Spain in a then world-record transfer, where he lifted two LaLiga titles, two Copa Del Rey titles and two Spanish Super Cup titles before his move to Juventus. Ronaldo had lifted the Serie A twice in two seasons before this term and had won the Italian Super Cup twice, but the Coppa Italia glory had eluded him for consecutive seasons. However, that run has now ended and the former Manchester United has won all domestic titles in the three countries. Ronaldo had continental success at both Manchester United and Real Madrid, winning the Champions League, the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup at both clubs.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the FIRST player in HISTORY to win ALL 3 domestic trophies in 3 of Europe’s top 5 leagues. pic.twitter.com/HWA12i6cp5 — TC. (@totalcristiano) May 19, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo record: Cristiano Ronaldo stats

Success in Europe has eluded Cristiano Ronaldo during his time in Turin, which has seen him being linked with a move away from the Biaconeri. Andrea Pirlo's men are currently fifth in the Serie A standings and could potentially miss out on Champions League qualification if results do not go in their favour on the final day of the campaign. Failure to finish in the top four could result in Ronaldo seeking an exit, with Manchester United, Real Madrid and PSG all mooted as potential destinations. Despite entering the fag end of his career, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to be a goal machine and has scored 36 goals in just 44 games for Juventus this term.

