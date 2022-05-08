Cristiano Ronaldo Holds Man United Future Talks With Alex Ferguson In 'private Meeting'

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly held talks with legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson to discuss his future. With the Red Devils having been knocked out of all domestic competitions and the UEFA Champions League, and with them finding it difficult to finish even in the UEFA Europa League places, speculations have arisen about the 37-year old's future at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo has meetings with Ferguson to discuss his future

According to reports from Sky Sports and The Mirror, Cristiano Ronaldo has had private meetings with Sir Alex Ferguson to discuss his future at Old Trafford. The meetings have been held at his residence and also at Ferguson's home since the two live nearby in Cheshire.

Ferguson is like a father figure to the Portuguese international after he brought the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to Old Trafford when he was still a teenager. Moreover, the Scott also had reportedly convinced the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward to rejoin Manchester United last summer.

If Ronaldo were to leave Old Trafford after this season ends, it would be a real shame as he would still have a year left on his contract, having signed a two-year deal last summer. When the 37-year old joined Manchester United last summer, he had made his intentions extremely clear of wanting to win trophies at the club. However, with the way, the 2021/22 season has gone for the club in all competitions, incoming manager Erik ten Hag will find it difficult to convince Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo's stats at Manchester United

Despite Manchester United's struggles this season, Cristiano Ronaldo has had an outstanding campaign as he has scored a staggering 24 goals in all competitions in just 37 matches. If it were not for him, the Red Devils could have been in a far more precarious position than what they are in now.

As things stand in the Premier League table, they are currently in sixth place with 58 points, three clear of West Ham, who have a game in hand. If Ralf Rangnick's side are to qualify for UEFA Europa League next season, they will need to win their final match against Crystal Palace and hope that the Hammers do not win more than one game.

Image: Instagram@ManchesterUnited