'Cristiano Ronaldo Is A Super Dad, The Best Husband. But He Doesn't..': Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina Rodriguez opened up about his partner Cristiano Ronaldo as she revealed a top secret about the 38-year-old forward. Ronaldo has been with Georgina since 2016 and the couple also has two children so far. Ronaldo joined Al Nassr this year as his contract was mutually terminated by Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez lauded the former Real Madrid forward hailing him as the "best husband" but insisted the legendary forward doesn't cook at home. In an interview with Sportweek, she said, "Cristiano is a super dad and the best husband I could ever dream of. But he doesn't cook. After training all morning he deserves to find a nice hot plate of food lovingly prepared on the table. We have a chef, but I sometimes cook."

Ronaldo shared a lovely picture on Valentine's Day on Instagram as he captioned the photo, 'Happy Valentine's Day meu amor! So lucky to have you in my life!"

So lucky to have you in my life!"

The two first met at a Gucci store and they are one of the most stylish sports couples in the world currently. They shifted to Saudi Arabia recently and it was supposed to be a complicated affair as Saudi does have pretty stringent rules for unmarried couples. But so far they haven't faced any kind of legal problems and they are expected to continue living together in the country.

Ronaldo returned to form as he netted four goals in the Saudi Pro League game against Al Wehda and all the eyes will be on him as his side will now face Al Taawoun in the next game on Friday. The striker has initially struggled to cope with life in Saudi Arabia but his recent display is dominant proof that he is here to stay.

Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia recently claimed that the player will be back in Europe for one last time as he still has some unfulfilled dreams. The five times Champions League winner is in the twilight period of his career and it remains to be seen whether he honours his current commitment or not.