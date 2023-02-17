Al Nassr will have the chance to extend its lead when they host Al Taawoun at the King Saud University Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Friday at 8:30 PM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the proceedings as the 38-year-old netted four goals in Al Nassr's massive victory over AL Wehda in the last game. Ronaldo is expected to play his part again in the next game while Anderson Talisca will be back in action after missing the last match due to suspension.

Cristiano Ronaldo's first hat trick came in the midst of severe criticism regarding his current form and the Portuguese international would be eager to prove his mettle once again. Anderson Talisca has been in ravishing form as the 29-year-old is the current top scorer in the league with 13 goals and he will also be sharing the goal-scoring responsibility alongside Ronaldo. They currently are level on points with second-placed Al Shabab and will go three points clear if they grind out another victory.

Where is the Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun match being held?

The match between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun will be played at King Saud University Stadium on Friday.

When will Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Saudi League match begin?

The match between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of AL Nassr vs Al Taawoun, a Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun will not have any live broadcast in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun will not be live-streamed in India. However, fans in India can watch the match via the OTT app Shahid-MBC.

How to watch the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun match in the US and UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US) can also enjoy the live streaming of the Al Wehda vs Al Nassr match on Shahid. The match will start at 4:00 PM BST and at 10:00 AM EST.