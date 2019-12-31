Cristiano Ronaldo Lauds 'inspirations' Roger Federer And Rafael Nadal

Cristiano Ronaldo said that tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are exceptional role models for young tennis players and young football players. Talking to a website, Cristiano Ronaldo said that he was not the only role model in sports. Even Federer and Nadal had the power to inspire the younger generation. Cristiano Ronaldo said that despite their age, the two tennis players were playing high-level tennis and that set them apart from everyone else.

Ronaldo on emerging talent

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, said that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were at par with the younger players despite being over 30. Cristiano Ronaldo said that the reason players over 30, including him, could perform well is because they knew their bodies. He said that his awareness of his body’s needs with advancing age made him a role model for young football players. Ronaldo said that young players try to learn from him and emulate him. Ronaldo said that there was no secret to his success except hard work.

Cristiano Ronaldo advocated the need to love what you do to be successful. He said that he has matured over the years, and this has given him perspective and helped him focus better. Ronaldo said that he led a balanced life, making time for his family and then training with steadfast focus. Ronaldo also said that he worked out with the same passion as he played on the field.

Cristiano Ronaldo said that sacrifices have to be made to remain at the highest level. He recently met Serbian tennis player and World Number 2 Novak Djokovic and gave him tips to work out. The two athletes did a jumping routine together.

