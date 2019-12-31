Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals His New Hairstyle; Fans Compare Him To Gareth Bale

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his impactful performance and aggressive attitude on the field. The player is now in the news for his hairstyle. The Portuguese has donned a pony-tail. It compelled his fans to make fun of Ronaldo.

Fans mocked Cristiano Ronaldo for copying Gareth Bale's hairstyle

Man bun Ronaldo in full effect 👀 pic.twitter.com/wM5OSUhvhj — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 30, 2019

Some fans even joked that Cristiano Ronaldo had copied his former Real Madrid teammate Gareth Bale. Ronaldo was snapped with the new hair-style when the player returned to train with Juventus after his Christmas break. His hairstyle was first seen at the Globe Soccer Awards held in UAE, which Ronaldo won for the fourth time in a row. While receiving the award, Ronaldo thanked his family as well as his club and national teammates for their constant support. He also thanked his fans for voting for him. He expected to be present again next year to receive the accolade again.

You can take Ronaldo out of Madrid but u can't take Bale out of him pic.twitter.com/9OYHSlbBEN — A B K (@Abk_DPlayMaker) December 30, 2019

Ronaldo looks like Bale now. Smh 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bHo4nPAc6C — 𝓓𝓪𝓷🇨🇵 (@KylixnEsque) December 30, 2019

Ronaldo is slowly turning into bale 😁😂 pic.twitter.com/zrTqK0PT3e — Yusuf Garba sa'ad (@marshall_teech) December 30, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid Instagram celebrity

According to an analysis by Buzz Bingo on Insta-Wealth, Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the list of highest-paid celebrities on Instagram. The Portuguese has a combined value of $47.8 million from 49 sponsored posts on Instagram. Ronaldo is followed by his long-time rival and Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi. The Argentine's income on Instagram is reported to be $23.3 million from 36 sponsored posts. Celebrity Kendall Jenner is third on the list with an estimated earning of $15.9 million from 26 posts.

Juventus will next play against Cagliari in Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 10 goals in 18 Serie A appearances for the Old Lady. Juventus are placed second in Serie A, tied equally with Inter Milan at 42 points. The team have played a total of 17 games, winning 13. They've lost once while drawing on three occasions. Juventus will next play against Cagliari in Serie A on January 6, 2020.

