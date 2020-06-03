Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Have Scored 110 Hat-tricks Jointly, Juve Ace Leads With 56

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have set several benchmarks on the field, some of which will undeniably be difficult to achieve for the next generation of superstars. The two stalwarts have also been dominant in terms of scoring hat-tricks for their sides, having combined to score a massive 110 career hat-tricks for club and country, a figure that asserts their unparalleled impact on the field.

Messi vs Ronaldo: Portuguese superstar leads in hat-trick tally ahead of Barcelona skipper

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has an edge over his arch-rival Lionel Messi in terms of hat-tricks. The Portugal skipper has scored 56 hat-tricks in his professional career, which is two more than the Barcelona talisman. However, it was the Argentine who scored the first hat-trick among the two, incidentally against Ronaldo's former club Real Madrid on March 10, 2007.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first professional hat-trick came against Newcastle United 10 months later, on January 13, 2008. Despite being late to net his first hat-trick, Ronaldo still leads the charts ahead of Messi. The former Real Madrid star has been phenomenal with his spot-kicks, which reflects in his hat-trick numbers. A total of 29 of his 56 hat-tricks include penalties, while Messi has 14 hat-tricks in which he has scored a penalty.

Messi vs Ronaldo: Season's best hat-trick numbers for the duo

Lionel Messi enjoyed his best form in the 2011-12 season. That term, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner scored an astonishing 12 hat-tricks. Meanwhile, Ronaldo also netted seven hat-tricks that season. However, the 35-year-old’s best number stands at nine hat-tricks in 2014-15. The duo hasn’t stopped at hat-tricks, but have also managed to score four goals in a game. While Ronaldo has scored four goals on eight occasions, Messi has hit a quadruple in six games.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi have also struck five goals in a game

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have also managed to score five goals in a single game. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored five goals for Real Madrid on two occasions - against Espanyol and Granada. On the other hand, Messi has reached the five-goal mark once in his career, against German side Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. The duo’s last hat-tricks came quite recently. While Lionel Messi scored four against Eibar in February this year, Cristiano Ronaldo struck thrice against Cagliari in January.

