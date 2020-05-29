Cristiano Ronaldo Crowned 'most Valuable Athlete' On Twitter, Earning $868,604 Per Tweet

The Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter earnings were in the spotlight this week as the Juventus talisman was crowned the most valuable athlete on Twitter. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner reportedly earns a whopping $868,604 for each promotional post on the Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter page. The Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter page has over 85 million Cristiano Ronaldo followers and ranks the footballer sixth on the list of the most followed Twitter accounts.

Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter posts: Ronaldo named most valuable athlete on Twitter

According to reports from Opendorse, each post on Cristiano Ronaldo's Twitter account earns the Portuguese star a staggering $868,604. The Juventus superstar's posts are the most valuable among footballers putting himself comfortably ahead of the likes of Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta ($590,825) and Paris Saint-Germain winger Neymar ($478,138). The five-time Champions League winner is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes in football and has been an icon with a global fanbase that is second to none.

With over 85 million Cristiano Ronaldo followers and earnings worth $868,604 per post, the 35-year-old is the most valuable athlete on the social media platform, Twitter. NBA superstar LeBron James is fourth on the list of the most valuable athletes on Twitter, earning $470,356 per post, making him the highest-placed athlete in the US. Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal found himself in ninth place on the list racking up $166,726 per post.

Cristiano Ronaldo followers on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo career earnings

In July last year, reports from HopperHQ revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo is also the most valuable sportsperson on Instagram. Each post on Instagram earns Ronaldo a mouth-watering $975,000. Ronaldo ranks third on the list of most valuable people on Instagram and has 221 million followers on his account. The Cristiano Ronaldo career earnings are, therefore, considerably boosted by his posts on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo career earnings: First footballer to $1billion?

According to reports from Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo is well on his way to becoming the first footballer to cross $1billion in career earnings. Ronaldo made his professional debut in 2002 and has had a more than successful career in football over the past 18 years. Ronaldo reportedly earned around $109 million last year leaving him well-placed to become the first footballer to cross the $1 billion career earnings landmark. This season, Cristiano Ronaldo accepted a 30 percent pay cut from his salary at Juventus due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, his sponsorship deal with the CR7 underwear line could take his annual earnings over the $100 million mark again this year.