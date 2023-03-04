Last Updated:

Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Chance On An Open Goal In Al Nassr Vs Al Batin Match; WATCH

Despite the easy misses, Cristiano Ronaldo has now completed 755 victories in his professional career, the most in the history of football.

Anirban Sarkar
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was the subject of criticism as the forward missed a couple of gilt-edged chances against Al-Batin in the Saudi Pro League. His side eventually went on to lodge a 3-1 comeback win over their opponents as they cemented their place at the top. But Ronaldo's performance attracted ire from all over the place.

Cristiano Ronaldo messed golden chance against Al-Batin

Ronaldo got one chance when he rounded up the goalkeeper but failed to put the ball into an empty net as it was cleared on the goalline by an Al-Batin player. He went on to waste two more opportunities as his two freekicks missed the target by a thin margin. Al-Nassr once again displayed their championship credentials as three injury-time goals from  Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Mohammed Al-Fatil, and Mohammed Maran helped them in securing a sensational victory.

Despite his misses, the 38-year-old has now completed 755 victories in his professional career, the most in the history of football. Social media erupted with various reactions as netizens came up with their own views on his performance.

 

 

 

