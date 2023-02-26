Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts Unique Record With First-half Hat Trick For Al Nassr | Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo scores yet another hat trick for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner placed the ball inside the net on three occasions in the first half to give Al Nassr a 3-0 victory over Damac FC. In the process, Ronaldo got hold of a unique record.

After enduring the initial lull, Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't stop scoring for his new club. On Saturday, the Portuguese International raced to feature among the top goal-scorers of the season. Ronaldo has scored 8 goals after just 4 appearances. Moreover, the 38-year-old has captured an unusual league record. Evidently, Ronaldo's first-half hat trick was unprecedented and now he is the first player to have scored a hat trick inside the first 45 minutes in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick is the FIRST in Saudi League history to be scored in the first 45 minutes.pic.twitter.com/xZofdSGBk1 — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) February 25, 2023

Watch the hat trick scored by Ronaldo against Damac FC

After settling in the league quickly, Ronaldo has started to do what he has done throughout his career, i.e., score goals at a profound rate. CR7 did the same on the weekend when Al Nassr met Damac Fc. Ronaldo scored all three goals for his side in the first half and thereby became the first player to do so in the Saudi Pro League. He opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the 18th minute, followed by two field goals in the 23rd and 44th minute.

Here are the visuals of his clean strikes.



This was Ronaldo's 62nd hat trick of his career. Another one that fetched victory to his team. After the win Ronaldo went to his social media platforms to post stills of the game and term the victory as special.

Reaction following hattrick

🇸🇦Ronaldo is also the FASTEST player in the history of the Saudi League to score 2 hat-tricks in 5 games.#CR7𓃵|#AlNassr|#SaudiProLeague pic.twitter.com/gMPNEbe9yX — World Soccer Stats (@alimo_philip) February 25, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023:



- Most Hattricks

- Most Match Winners

- Most Goals per min

- Most G+A Ratio

- Most Player of the Match



Inevitable.🐐 pic.twitter.com/S1Fuod2wgI — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) February 25, 2023