Cristiano Ronaldo Names The Greatest Playing XI Of Players He Has Played With

Cristiano Ronaldo has named his greatest playing XI with the players he has rubbed shoulders with in his career. Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr earlier this year from Manchester United on a free transfer but hasn't really managed to live up to the bill. The Portuguese has had his fair share of problems in the recent past.

When it comes to trophies Ronaldo remains one of the stalwarts as the 38-year-old has been a serial winner throughout his career but the recent World Cup saw his dream crashing out as Portugal were handed an uncharacteristic defeat at the hands of Morocco in the quarterfinal.

Cristiano Ronaldo named his best playing XI

Three players from United, seven from Real Madrid and only one from Juventus found their place in Ronaldo's starting lineup. Iker Casillas has been given the responsibility to protect the goal while a backline of Sergio Ramos, Rio Ferdinand, Giorgio Chiellini and Marcelo will deputies in front of him.

The three-man midfield will see Toni Kroos picking up his palace alongside former United midfielder Paul Scholes and Luka Modric. When it comes to the attack Ronaldo has preferred Gareth Bale on the right and Karim Benzema on the left. Wayne Rooney will lead the line.

Ronaldo enjoyed a healthy competition with Rooney during his time at Old Trafford as the pair terrorised the opponent defenders in the Premier League. He also partnered with Bale and Benzema and formed the famous BBC trio at the Santiago Bernabeu which went on to break many records.

The Al-Nassr forward won five Champions League in his elongated career and it remains to be seen whether he comes back to Europe for one last dance before he hangs his boot.

A few days earlier Modric too named Ronaldo as the best player he's played with. "Cristiano is the best player I ever played with.

"Most special thing about Cristiano Ronaldo? His work ethic. He always wants more and more. He's never happy with what he does. This is amazing. The demand he put on himself and the team was unbelievable.

"I think everyone will agree that Cristiano was one of the best, if not the best player for Real Madrid. Everything that he did and achieved in Real Madrid in eight or nine years, how long he was here, was something out of this world."