Cristiano Ronaldo Storms Down The Tunnel After Angry Clash With Al-Nassr's Opponent- WATCH

Al-Nassr suffered another severe heartbreak in their title aspirations as they were held to a goalless draw against Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League. The latest result leaves them three points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad and it would be a difficult chase for the Saudi Arabian outfit. Cristiano Ronaldo failed to find the net for his team once again.

Despite dominating possessions, Al-Nassr didn't have the last laugh as their failure of converting chances hit them the most. Ronaldo himself was not at his best as his struggle was quite evident and he vented his frustration quite a time during the match and after the final whistle.

Cristiano Ronaldo stormed through the tunnel following a 0-0 draw with Al Feiha

Ronaldo was involved in a verbal altercation with Al Feiha's Ali Al-Zagaan during the game as he was heard saying, "you don’t want to play, huh?" The draw for the visitors would surely give them a huge boost as Al-Nassr were the clear favourites while coming into the game.

Ronaldo didn't indulge himself in the post-match ritual of shaking hands with the opponent players and straight stormed through the tunnel. The former Manchester United forward has had a topsy-turvy form since signing a multi-million deal with the Saudi Arabian giants and a player of his stature would definitely feel the heat if they miss out on the Saudi top-flight title this time.

Furious Al-Nassr supporters even chanted the name of Lionel Messi aiming at the players following a poor outing by their team. Social media poured in with various kinds of reactions.

Al-Nassr fans are angry after drawing to Al-Feiha and are now chanting Messi's name in front of Ronaldo😂 pic.twitter.com/xK1LzH0Gu7— 𝕵𝖆𝖗𝖎🥷🏽🎐 (@VeloJari) April 10, 2023

Al-Nassr were at the top of the table while signing Ronaldo. Since then lost the super cup and lost to all top teams in the Saudi League.



Useless stat padding vs bottom teams.



Yesterday's loss to Al-Feiha was a big embarrassment for the Saudi Owner. — Semper 🐐🇦🇷 (@SemperFiMessi) April 10, 2023

Al-Nassr will now face Al-HIlal in their next match in the Saudi Pro League on 19th April.