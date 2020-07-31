Cristiano Ronaldo Netted More Penalties Than Real Madrid AND Man United This Season

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo has been, unsurprisingly, one of the standout performers for Juventus as they sealed the Serie A title last week. The Portuguese international is the Bianconeri's top scorer in Serie A with 31 goals with one game left to play. Ronaldo is also the key penalty-taker for the Old Lady, with a sensational record pointing to his exemplary success in taking spot-kicks.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Juventus title win by splurging £5.5m on STUNNING yacht

Cristiano Ronaldo penalties record: More spot-kick goals in Europe

Ronaldo has scored the most penalties in Europe this season, with the 35-year-old Juventus forward converting 12 times from the spot spanning the entire season. His tally is one goal more than his former club and LaLiga champions Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane's team scored 11 goals from the spot in their domestic campaign.

A difficult game but a very important point. Keep on fighting until the end 💪🏼 #FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/UfB0HwgFxt — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 11, 2020

Serie A heavyweights Inter Milan occupy the third spot in the list of most penalties in Europe. Antonio Conte's men were successful in converting 10 of their spot-kicks. Premier League giants Man United's penalties record is nothing short of incredible either. The Red Devils netted 10 penalties in all competitions. Frank Lampard's Chelsea also make it to the list with seven penalties to their name.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo is the Michael Jordan of football, says Man United's Jesse Lingard

Cristiano Ronaldo goals: Superstar trolled for number of spot-kicks

The Ronaldo penalties record has been nothing short of exceptional. He is regarded as one of the best, if not the best penalty takers in the world, often scoring in clutch moments. His ability to convert from the spot has, though, resulted in intense trolling from rival fans. Barcelona star Lionel Messi's fans have often made it a point to call out the Ronaldo penalties tally while discrediting his goalscoring numbers.

Ronaldo was a subject of intense trolling by Messi fans recently. The Portuguese icon, having already scored against Sampdoria to clinch the ninth successive Serie A title for Juventus, surprisingly missed a penalty, hitting the post. This invited the wrath of rival fans, most of who began comparing Ronaldo's penalties with those of Barcelona skipper Messi.

Also Read | Oh Mane, Mane: Liverpool Star Reflects On The Champions Of Everything & Ballon D'Or Dream

Cristiano Ronaldo penalties provide impetus in Juventus Serie A title charge

Ronaldo, having won his second consecutive Serie A title in as many as seasons in Turin will now look to succeed in the Champions League. Although he already has five titles to his credit, Ronaldo has not won that piece of silverware with Juventus so far. The Old Lady has the opportunity to clinch the title this season, although they trail Lyon in the Round of 16 first leg. The second leg of the tie will be played on August 7.

Also Read | Juventus defender Danilo slams FIFA for Cristiano Ronaldo's three-league milestone tweet

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter