Cristiano Ronaldo: New Footage Shows CR7's Exchange With Erik Ten Hag Before Tunnel Exit

Ahead of Manchester United's UEFA Europa League clash against Sheriff on Thursday, the spotlight will once again be on five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo after the recent incidents involving him and coach Erik ten Hag. The Portuguese international has heavily been in focus after the Dutch manager removed him from the Red Devils' squad against Chelsea for a disciplinary breach.

Ten Hag confirmed that Ronaldo was removed from the squad after he refused to come on as a substitute in the Red Devils' Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur and stormed down the tunnel. New footage of the exchange between the two has now emerged, one that is likely to reignite speculations about the 37-year-old's future at the club

New footage emerges of CR7's exchange with Ten Hag

Footage from a new video that has now emerged seems to show Cristiano Ronaldo having a conversation with Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag. It seems that the Dutch manager is indicating to the Portuguese international to come on as a substitute when CR7 declines to oblige.

So this is basically how the Ronaldo & Ten Hag situation unfolded then? pic.twitter.com/OKmNw1GrGq — 𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 (@TenHagBalI) October 25, 2022

Following the exchange with his manager, the 37-year-old can be seen standing pitchside and shaking hands with all his teammates that are coming off. At no time, it seems that Ronaldo is keen on obeying Ten Hag's decision as he storms down the Old Trafford tunnel shortly after.

Ten Hag confirmed Ronaldo refused to come on

Shortly after Manchester United released an official statement that Cristiano Ronaldo was not a part of the squad for the match against Premier League rivals Chelsea, coach Erik ten Hag confirmed that the Portuguese international was removed because he refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Dutch manager said, "I have to set standards and values and control them. I set a warning at the start of the season, and the next time there have to be consequences. Otherwise, when you are living together and when you are playing together — and football is a team sport — you have to fulfil certain standards and I have to control it." It will now be interesting to see if Ten Hag chooses to feature Ronaldo in Manchester United's upcoming UEFA Europa League game against Sheriff or not.