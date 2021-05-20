Cristiano Ronaldo One Title Away From Lionel Messi's Record As Juve Star Bags Coppa Italia

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may both be on the move this summer, but that doesn't stop the Ballon d'Or staples from competing for major honours. The Ronaldo vs Messi subplot has been a constant since the two broke out at Man United and Barcelona respectively, forging legendary careers as two of the greatest to have ever played the sport. The Juventus ace is now closing in on his eternal rival, as the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi titles battle heats up following the former's latest success.

Cristiano Ronaldo clinched yet another major trophy after Juventus clinched the Coppa Italia 2021 on Wednesday. The Old Lady saw the back of Atalanta thanks to goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa to seal a 2-1 win. The victory ensured that Ronaldo lifted his maiden Coppa Italia title, three years since his move to Turin. Ronaldo also became the first player to win all domestic titles in three of the top five European Leagues, following his overwhelming successes at Manchester United and Real Madrid. The Coppa Italia win took the overall Ronaldo trophies count to 34, only one behind eternal rival Lionel Messi.

CAREER TROPHIES:



🏆34: Cristiano Ronaldo

✔️Won 1️⃣6️⃣ different trophies

✔️Won with Country + 4 Clubs

🇵🇹 Portugal NT

🇵🇹 Sporting CP

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man Utd

🇪🇸 Real Madrid

🇮🇹 Juve



🏆35: Lionel Messi

✔️Won 6️⃣ different trophies

✔️Won All with one club

🇪🇸 Barcelona pic.twitter.com/1GvB3xyK4S — MKnaldo7 (@MKnaldo7) May 19, 2021

The Barcelona captain lifted his 35th career title earlier this season, as Ronald Koeman's side won the Copa del Rey defeating Athletic Bilbao in the final. Lionel Messi has had greater success in terms of league titles compared to Ronaldo, but the Juventus ace has had more success in the Champions League and international football with Portugal. The Barcelona captain has won 10 LaLiga titles, while Ronaldo has managed only seven league wins in his career. Ronaldo however has won five Champions League titles, compared to Messi's four. Overall, Messi has won six different honours, all with Barcelona, while Ronaldo has had success in 16 major competitions with Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and his national side Portugal.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Juventus?

Cristiano Ronaldo's future heavily relies on Juventus' final game of the season when they take on Bologna. The Old Lady are struggling to qualify for the Champions League and a failure to do so will see the Portuguese ace push for an exit. The 36-year-old's situation has been complicated by his high wage demands, with only a handful of clubs across Europe able to afford those in the post coronavirus market. Ronaldo nonetheless has been linked with a return to either Manchester United or Real Madrid, while Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also touted as a potential destination for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

