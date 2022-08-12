Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi? Barcelona's Pierre Emerick Aubameyang Makes His Pick

The Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate is a never-ending topic in football as both the players have been fighting against each other to be recognised as the best player in the sport. Barcelona forward Pierre Emerick Aubameyang during a recent interview was put in a tight spot after being asked to pick his favourite among the two. Gabon forward went for Messi over Ronaldo.

Messi vs Ronaldo: Pierre Emerick Aubameyang picks PSG star as his favourite player

Aubameyang has been subject to transfer with Chelsea being linked with the forward. However, ahead of the new season, the Barcelona striker found time to take part in ESPN’s ‘You Have To Answer’ challenge. Aubameyang was asked several 50/50 questions in which Messi vs Ronaldo question was also included. The 33-year-old forward didn't hesitate in picking the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward. The interesting part is that Aubameyang is still to play with either Messi or Ronaldo. Aubameyang was also asked to pick a team between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid and the Gabonese forward picked Los Blancos over Spurs who have a heated rivalry with Arsenal where Aubameyang played previously.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi performance in season opener

While Cristiano Ronaldo's future with Manchester United remains unclear, the Portuguese forward played United's first Premier League game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion. Coming on as a second-half substitute, Ronaldo failed to make an impact as United slumped to a 2-1 defeat at home. The defeat was a hard pill to swallow especially when players are reportedly "fed up" with Cristiano Ronaldo and want him out of the team. According to The Sun, a Manchester United source said, "It is really starting to annoy a lot of players now. He (Cristiano Ronaldo) does have his allies in the camp but a lot are fed up with how he is going about things."

Ronaldo's antics have not helped his cause either with the 37-year-old did not attend the club's pre-season, citing "family reasons". During Manchester United's last pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, he left the field early after being substituted post the first half. Compared to Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi has made an impressive start to his campaign with Paris Saint Germain scoring twice in PSG's first game of the campaign against Clermont Foot. He was also on the scoresheet in the Trophee des Champions win against Nantes in Tel Aviv.