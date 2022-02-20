Cristiano Ronaldo Pondering Manchester United Exit In Summer; Club Open To Move: Report

Manchester United will reportedly allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave in the summer if the club fails to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. As things stand in the Premier League table, the Red Devils are currently in fourth place with 43 points, one point clear of sixth-placed Arsenal, who crucially have two games in hand.

There is a possibility that the Portuguese captain could leave Old Trafford for a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after reports emerged suggesting that the Ligue 1 giants are keen on creating an all-star front three with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United for PSG

Having already made marquee signings in the 2021/22 summer transfer window, including that of Lionel Messi, PSG could look to bolster their attack even further by signing five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. With Kylian Mbappe likely to leave Parc des Princes in the summer, having not signed a contract extension with the club, Ronaldo could take up his role as the new number nine.

A report by 90mins highlighted that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has been receiving inquiries from various clubs, including PSG. However, with Manchester United currently struggling in all competitions, it is possible that the 37-year old may part ways with the club, having made it clear that he was there to fight for trophies. The Red Devils have already exited both domestic clubs and are 20 points adrift of leaders Manchester City, who have played a game more.

Manchester United have performed poorly despite Ronaldo having provided decent goalscoring returns in all competitions. As for the Premier League, the 37-year old has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 21 games. However, his return is even better in the UEFA Champions League as he has found the back of the net on six occasions in just five matches.

It will be a real shame if Ronaldo were to leave the club in the summer as he would still have a year left on his contract. It is fair to say the Portuguese's return to Old Trafford has been extremely difficult, having won three Premier Leagues, one FA Cup and a UEFA Champions League in his first stint. Moreover, the 37-year old also won his first of five Ballon d'Ors with the club in 2008.

Image: AP