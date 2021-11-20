Cristiano Ronaldo Posts Inspiring Message For United Teammates Ahead Of Crucial Fixtures

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday sent a strong message to his teammates, urging them to "roll up the sleeves" and "get the job done" ahead of two crucial fixtures against Arsenal and Chelsea. However, the Red Devils are slated to play Watford ahead of their clash against the top Premier League sides later next week and early December. Ronaldo, who had been away to play for Portugal in the World Cup qualifiers, took to social media to post the inspiring message. The 36-year-old player wrote, "Time to roll up the sleeves once again and just get the job done! Let’s chase what we are trying to achieve this season!".

Man Utd in 2021-22 season

United has so far let Ronaldo down, winning only five of their eleven games in the 2021-22 season. Before the international break began earlier this month, United had endured two humbling defeats at the hands of its rivals, Liverpool and Manchester City. While Harry Maguire's side lost 5-0 to Liverpool, Manchester City beat them 2-0 at Old Trafford on November 6. United are scheduled to lock horns against Watford at 8:30 pm IST on Saturday. The side will look to make a strong comeback during tonight's clash at Vicarage Road.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been a crucial player for United since his return to the club from Juventus in the summer. The former Real Madrid forward has so far scored 9 goals from just 12 appearances across all competitions for United. Ronaldo marked his return to the club by scoring two goals in a successful encounter against Newcastle United at Old Trafford. Ronaldo is one of the favourites to win this year's Ballon d'Or award for a record sixth time.

As far as United are concerned, the club is under immense pressure to release Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager due to the team's poor show in the Premier League 2021-22 season. The anger against Solskjaer reached an all-time high after United failed to stop Liverpool and City from winning at Old Trafford. United were amongst the favourites to win the Premier League this season, however, the task looks almost impossible now with the club sitting at No. 6 in the points table.

(Image: CristianoRonaldo/Twitter)

