Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts To Crowd Chanting 'Messi, Messi' In Saudi Pro League Match- WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo was the subject of jeering again as Al-Nassr lost to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo had another off day as the Portuguese now hasn't scored in two consecutive matches. Al-Ittihad supporters chanted Lionel Messi's name as Al-Nassr was dethroned from their top spot in the table.

Ronaldo cut an angry figure at full-time and needed calming by his teammates before kicking a water bottle as he left the pitch and walked down the tunnel.

Cristiano Ronaldo stormed out amidst Lionel Messi chanting

According to reports, Al-Ittihad fans taunted Ronaldo throughout the match with chants of 'Messi'. The only goal of the game came in the 80th minute through Romarinho. Captain Ronaldo had a chance to rescue a point for Al Nassr in stoppage time, but goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe pulled off a fine save. With the win, Al Ittihad moved one point ahead of Al Nassr to top the table.

In the last match too, a kid confronted the former Real Madrid star by taking Lionel Messi's name and this is the second time such an incident has happened.

Videos have gone viral on social media as Ronaldo was seemingly frustrated with his performance on the pitch. The chanting enraged him more and he stormed back to the dressing room.



@nocontextfooty Ronaldo is angry because Al-Ittihad fans chanted Messi Messi 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AIFE32EwbV — a7md (@a7_i12) March 10, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo even when he did everything in Europe he still cares and wanna the best of his club i didn’t see this passion with Messi for PSGpic.twitter.com/8QJi9TnwtQ — Roza_CR7𓃵🇵🇹🇪🇸 (@cr7_roza) March 9, 2023

Messi no dey Saudi but they chant his name more than Ronaldo who’s there. Messi is the GOAT😂😂😂👌🏽pic.twitter.com/cIWnioR3vW — Kuame Oliver.💕 (@KuameOliver_) March 9, 2023

Al Ittihad fans chanting Messi seems to have pissed Ronaldo off😭😭🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/o9vLUewG7Y — • (@Pxxdressi) March 9, 2023

Ronaldo later took to Twitter to send a strong message to the Al-Nassr supporters as he thanked them for their support. "Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead. Thank you Al Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you!"

Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead.💪🏼

Thank you Al Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you!🙌🏼💛💙 pic.twitter.com/9L61mC2Jfn — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 9, 2023

With inputs from AP