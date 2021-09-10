Cristiano Ronaldo Rejoined Manchester United To Meet Virat Kohli: Shubman Gill Has A Laugh

Speculations on social media are high that Team India's skipper Virat Kohli and football legend Cristiano Ronaldo might meet as both the stalwarts are currently in Manchester on their respective duties. While Virat Kohli is in Manchester to play the fifth and final Test against England, Cristiano Ronaldo recently returned to his old club Manchester United after 12 years. Now, Team India cricketer Shubman Gill has made a hilarious tweet amid the ongoing speculations.

Shubman Gill took to his Twitter handle and expressed his 'underrated opinion' saying that Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United to meet Team India's skipper Virat Kohli.

Earlier, Lancashire cricket posted a tweet, asking for Kohli and Ronaldo to feature in a training session together. Lancashire Cricket took to Twitter and wrote, “At this moment in Manchester @imVkohli @Cristiano Fancy a joint training session at @EmiratesOT to #BreaktheInternet?”

Soon, Manchester United commented on it saying, "One city, two GOATs"

One city, two GOATs 😉 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 9, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo to make second debut for Manchester United

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has garnered a number of laurels in his career. He recently hogged the headlines after returning to his old club Manchester United after 12 years. Ronaldo started his career with United back in 2003 as an 18-year-old and since then, he didn’t have to look back. From the United, he moved to Real Madrid in a then-world-record transfer of £80m.

In this summer transfer window, he moved from Juventus back to the United. Ronaldo seems to be in contention to make his second debut for the United in their match against Newcastle United on Saturday, September 11. The tickets for the game on Manchester United’s official website have already been sold out while the third parties are busy selling tickets at astronomical prices.

India-England Series

Currently, India is already 2-1 up in the ongoing five-match Test series against England, courtesy of their wins at the Lord's and at the Oval. In the second Test at Lord's, India secured victory by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The Joe Root-led England team fought back in the third Test and bundled India out for 78 in the first innings en route to a comfortable victory by an innings and 76 runs.

As a befitting reply, India recently crushed England at the Oval, where the Virat Kohli-led side won by 157 runs. Even if the fifth match goes ahead as planned and England wins, the series will end in a draw as the hosts are currently trailing behind. The fifth Test match is scheduled to start on Friday, September 10, at the Old Trafford ground in Manchester.

(Image Credits: PTI/AP)