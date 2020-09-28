Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Incredible Hang-time Goal To Rescue 10-man Juventus Against Roma

Over the years, Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo has become synonymous with records. On Sunday, the Juventus forward notched up yet another record with a brace to secure a point for the Old Lady against Roma. The brace meant Ronaldo became the first player in history to score 450 goals in Europe's top five leagues.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores a double for Juventus to bring up his 4⃣5⃣0⃣th goal in Europe's top-five leagues. 😲🤯



🔴 84 for Man. Utd (196 games)

⚪️ 311 for Madrid (292 games)

⚫️ 55 for Juve (66 games)#UCL pic.twitter.com/XWNRX1cIqm — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 27, 2020

Juventus vs Roma: Jordan Veretout, Cristiano Ronaldo brace secures thrilling draw

Cristiano Ronaldo opened his account for the new season with a goal in Juventus' 3-0 win over Sampdoria in their Serie A opener. The 35-year-old had to be on his A-game this Sunday as Roma proved to be capable opponents for the defending Serie A champions.

It was AS Roma who took the lead at Stadio Olimpico after Jordan Veretout converted from the spot at the half-hour mark. Ronaldo brought the game back to a level pegging with a penalty of his own in the 44th minute. Minutes later, Veretout notched up his second goal after Roma split open Juventus at the back with a deadly counter. Henrikh Mkhitaryan did well to find the attacker in space, who controlled the ball before sending it past Wojciech Szczesny for the goal.

Juventus' hunt for a second equaliser in the game was dealt a major blow when Adrien Rabiot received his marching orders just past the hour mark. With the visitors desperately chasing a second goal, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second of the game to rescue a point for Juve.

It was quite an incredible goal from the 35-year-old who flaunted his athleticism for the umpteenth time to leave the Roma defenders stunned. Danilo delivered a looping cross and Ronaldo managed to outleap Roma’s Antonio Mirante to meet the cross with panache. While a goal was the likeliest outcome, Ronaldo's ability to hang in the air for the goal was something that amazed even his hardcore fanbase.

Cristiano Ronaldo was lauded by fans after the match for his gravity-defying header against Roma:

Ronaldo's hang time in the air is INSANE. #ForzaJuve — Massimo (@Massimo1317) September 27, 2020

Ronaldo began jumping for that header yesterday.



The hang-time is absurd. — Emmet Gates (@EmmetGates) September 27, 2020

🚀 LIFT OFF @Cristiano.



🐐 Another goal with that trademark hang time. pic.twitter.com/oGLqB3wy0K — SPORF (@Sporf) September 27, 2020

Will never tire of watching Ronaldo's gravity-defying leaps. Michael Jordan levels of hang time 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/4MxBOV9dER — Sean Kearns (@SeanPaulKearns) September 27, 2020

The former Real Madrid man would have hoped to secure all three points for his side with a hat-trick. However, Andrea Pirlo's men had to settle for just one point after neither side managed to score the all-important third goal in the match.

The draw means Juventus fail to keep up with the likes of Napoli, AC Milan and Hellas Verona, who scored victories in both their opening fixtures. Meanwhile, Roma remain winless after two matchdays. They were handed a penalty 0-3 loss to Verona last week for a clerical error involving Amadou Diawara

(Image Credits: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter)