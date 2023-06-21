Cristiano Ronaldo scores terrific goal on his 200th appearance for Portugal | WATCH

Why you're reading this: In his historic 200th game for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo made his presence felt in the most emphatic fashion. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner got on the score sheet at the eleventh hour in the EURO 2024 qualifiers game against Iceland and thereby yet again proved to be the winning force for his national side. Watch the typical right-footed strike of Ronaldo that turned out to be the lone goal of the match.

3 Things you need to know:

Cristiano Ronaldo completes 200 appearances for Portugal

Ronaldo scored the only goal of the match

The goal came in the dying minutes

Also Read | Colombia Beats Germany For The First Time To Deepen Euro 2024 Host Team’s Sense Of Angst

Late drama emanted in Reykjavik where Portugal vs Iceland EURO qualifiers game was taking place. The match was about to end in a stalemate but the old guard Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up once again to net an 89-minute winner. The goal was initially ruled out as offside but VAR found the goal to be legitimate and thus the ever-fresh "siuuu" echoed once again. Here's the goal by Ronaldo.

🇵🇹 A sus 38 años y en su partido ¡200! con la camiseta de Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo anotó el gol del triunfo frente Islandia, sobre la hora.



Viejos son los trapos. Ah, y alcanzó los 123 gritos con su país. UNA LEYENDA. pic.twitter.com/C0h4Raksz4 — Juego Ofensivo (@JuegoOfensivo) June 20, 2023

It was Ronaldo's 123rd goal for Portugal and 838th overall. Ahead of the goal, Iceland were reduced to 10 men after Willum Willumsson was shown a second yellow card following a strong challenge in the 80th minute. Ronaldo's goal was the lone strike of the match and the score line concluded 1-0 at full time.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Debut Date Revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to get 200 caps in international Football

Before the match, Cristiano Ronaldo was honored with a certificate from the Guinness World Records for becoming the first footballer to make 200 appearances for his national side. Following the match, Cristiano spared some minutes to express delight at his achievement.

"I'm so happy. For me it's an unbelievable achievement"



We spoke to Mr 200 @Cristiano Ronaldo... pic.twitter.com/LpaInwxHej — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 20, 2023

He said, "So, happy, it's the kind of moment you never expect, to reach 200 caps. For me, it's an unbelievable achievement. To be in the Guinness World Records is amazing. Of course, scoring the goal makes it even more special. So, I have to say thank you to the stadium, to Iceland, the people, the fans. The stadium for having this kind of party for me. Also to the Portugal National Team, the federation. I am so happy. It's a special day. I have to say thank you to all of them, that made my day, that made my night, let's say it that way."