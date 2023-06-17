Portugal Coach Shares Thoughts On How Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Run Is Beneficial For Team

Why you're here: Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play for the Portugal national team this week in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland the Portugal captain will eye to win the UEFA Euro 2024 next year as he failed to win the FIFA World cup 2022 after his team lost to Morocco in the Quarter-Final.

3 things you need to know

Cristiano Ronaldo was the golden boot winner of the UEFA Euro 2020

Portugal beat France in 2016 to win the UEFA Euro 2016

Portugal's head coach talks about Cristiano Ronaldo's place on the national team

Also Read: Manchester United Star Displays Massive Reverence Over Lionel Messi, 'He’s A True Example'

What did Roberto Martinez say about Cristiano Ronaldo's place on the team?

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez spoke highly about Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al Nassr. he also re-assured about the footballer's status on the national team. Ronaldo's status in the 2022 World Cup was a blazing question when he was benched in Portugal's knockout matches against South Korea and Morocco. But Martinez, who has just taken over as head coach of the team, has kept Ronaldo in the squad for the next Euro qualifiers. It would put an end to any suspicions that he had been dropped.

In a press conference, Martinez stated: "Playing in a non-European club is sometimes an advantage when playing in the national team. We have three ways of analyzing a player: individual quality, experience, and commitment. Cristiano's commitment is complete. He is an example for the locker room, an example for Portuguese and world football. He has played 198 matches for the national team."

Martinez’s experience with national teams has been decent as the former manager of Belgium's successful national team, which finished third in the 2018 World Cup, has expressed his support for Ronaldo's selection, despite the striker's move to Al Nassr in the Saudi Arabian Pro League which does not rank in the World top 50 football leagues, according to FIFA.

Also Read: Portuguese International Star Set To Team Up With Cristiano Ronaldo At Al-Nassr - Reports

How many goals has Ronaldo scored for Portugal?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 122 goals in those 198 matches and has been the captain of the national team for 15 years. Ronaldo would hold his place in the team, but it remains uncertain whether he will be a guaranteed starter ahead of players like Ramos and Joao Felix in the striker position.

Roberto Martinez emphasized the value of Pepe's wisdom and leadership, as well as CR7's experience and leadership in guiding the younger players. Young attackers in the team include Ramos, Felix, and Leao. Even though he had a tough season with United and Al Nassr, Ronaldo scored 14 goals in 16 games for the Saudi Arabian club. The footballer needed to put in good training hours and fight for a spot on the team, according to the manager.