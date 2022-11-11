Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Inspiring Message After Portugal Reveal FIFA World Cup Squad

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar could be the final chance for Cristiano Ronaldo to get his hands on the 'greatest football prize' in the world. Even though he has not spoken anything about international retirement, the age factor will surely come into consideration by the time the next world cup arrives. The 37-year-old is all set to lead Portugal in his fifth FIFA World Cup appearance and following the announcement of the team, Ronaldo sent out an inspiring message on his social media account.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo ready to raise the name of Portugal high

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the all-time men's international goalscorer with 117 goals and was expected to be included in the Portugal World Cup team despite going through the most difficult campaign. Taking to Twitter Ronaldo posted a message which said, "Once again, ready to raise the name of Portugal high! There are 26 names on Mister Fernando Santos' list, but we are all summoned! Power Portugal!."

Uma vez mais, prontos para elevar bem alto o nome de Portugal! São 26 os nomes na lista do Mister Fernando Santos, mas estamos todos convocados! Força Portugal!💪🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZYrmIs4deq — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 10, 2022

Portugal's squad for the Qatar World Cup

Despite the lack of goals, Portugal coach Fernando Santos has kept faith in Cristiano Ronaldo who captained the team to 2016 European Championship glory and the 2019 UEFA Nations League title. Ronaldo will team up with Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, and Joao Felix. Santos has called up uncapped Benfica defender Antonio Silva. Portugal has been placed in Group H of the FIFA World Cup 2022 alongside Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea. Portugal will kick off their World Cup campaign on November 23 against Ghana before facing Uruguay and South Korea.

Portugal squad for Qatar World Cup

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Rui Patricio (AS Roma).

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (Paris St Germain), Pepe (FC Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Silva (SL Benfica), Nuno Mendes (Paris St Germain), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham FC), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Mario (SL Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Vitinha (Paris St Germain), William Carvalho (Real Betis), Otavio (FC Porto).

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Ricardo Horta (SC Braga), Goncalo Ramos (FC Benfica), Andre Silva (RB Leipzig).