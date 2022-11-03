Cristiano Ronaldo's New Celebration Becomes Huge Hit; Brazilian Wonder Kid Latest To Copy

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo's new celebration is already a massive hit in the football community, with several players imitating it across various leagues. Considering the 37-year-old's enormous popularity worldwide, there seemed little doubt that the Portuguese international's latest celebration would catch the eye of fans around the world.

Brazilian wonder kid imitates Ronaldo's new celebration

As seen in the post below, 16-year-old Brazilian wonder kid Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa imitated Cristiano Ronaldo's new celebration after he helped Palmeiras win the Brazilian Serie A title with three games to spare. The Portuguese international, whose celebration has now become a massive hit, first performed it after scoring his 700th club goal against Everton at Goodison Park.

Endrick doing new Ronaldo celebration.



The influence is unreal 🐐

SA cricketer copies Ronaldo's celebration in T20 WC

Palmeiras women's team does the new Ronaldo celebration after winning Copa Libertadores

Palmeiras women's team doing the new Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after beating Boca Junior in the Copa Libertadores final. 😍

Players in Uganda also imitate Ronaldo's celebration

Players in Uganda doing Cristiano Ronaldo's new celebration ❤️😂



The influence is unreal 🔥🐐

Even Man City stars do Ronaldo's celebration

Man City's under 18 star Joel Ndala doing Cristiano Ronaldo's new celebration.

Cristiano Ronaldo's new celebration explained

After Cristiano Ronaldo performed his new nap celebration instead of the usual siuuuu celebration, Manchester United took to their club website and provided the reasoning for the same. "We can now reveal that Ronaldo’s celebration was a self-deprecating in-joke with his fellow team-mates, highlighting the strong bonds among the players in Erik ten Hag’s squad," wrote the Red Devils.

Manchester United's explanation for Ronaldo's new celebration hilariously added, "CR7’s celebration at Everton was amusingly a nod to the position in which he sleeps when travelling with the squad, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by his team-mates who are all eager to learn from him."

Cristiano Ronaldo's staggering career stats

With over 700 club goals across all competitions at four different clubs, it is fair to say that Cristiano Ronaldo has established himself as one of the top stars of all time in the history of football. Following the Portuguese international's 700th club goal against Everton a few weeks ago, here is a look at how his goal tally looks across all the clubs he has played at and all the competitions he has played in:

Club Year Goals Appearances Manchester United 2003-2009, 2021-present 144 340 Juventus 2018-2021 101 134 Real Madrid 2009-2018 450 438 Sporting CP 2002-2003 5 31