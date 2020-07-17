Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Signed Juventus Shirts To Cuban Medics Deployed In Turin

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is not only a top footballer but has often made headlines for his philanthropic activities. The Portuguese international contributed towards installing ventilators in Portugal to fight coronavirus as well. This time around, the 35-year-old has sent out signed jerseys to the frontline medical workers in the struggle against the pandemic.

Cristiano Ronaldo signed shirts sent to doctors in Cuba

Several groups of doctors from Cuba were sent across 35 different countries to help the local doctors in tackling the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri had resolved to thank the doctors who had travelled to Italy from Cuba. Keeping in view their promise, the Serie A giants have sent boxes of Juventus shirts signed by the Portuguese ace as a token of gratitude to these doctors in Cuba.

Italian football club Juventus sent a team shirt signed by star player, #CristianoRonaldo to every Cuban medic working in Turin to help fight coronavirus. Ronaldo & team manager wanted to thank them in person, but COVID-19 restrictions made this impossible #COVID19 #CubaSalva pic.twitter.com/dTulbtDTCp — Cuba Solidarity (@CubaSolidarity) July 15, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo's act comes in the backdrop of Italy being one of the worst-hit countries in the world. Thousand of people succumbed to the deadly virus, forcing the suspension of the Serie A for over three months. The games resumed in June, only with the condition that the games will be played behind closed doors, in the absence of the fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo's past charitable activities

This is not the first time that Cristiano Ronaldo has come out in support of certain sections of society. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who earns €550,000 ($630,000) a week, has often spent money on charitable activities. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Juventus suffered extreme financial losses, after which the winger decided to accept a pay cut estimated at €4 million ($4.5 million) to help the club pay wages of the lower-rung stuff. He also teamed up with his agent Jorge Mendes to donate €1.1 million ($1.2 million) to hospitals in Portugal.

Serie A table update

Amid the Cristiano Ronaldo charity reports, Juventus lead the Serie A table with a six-point advantage over second-placed Atalanta. However, Juventus are yet to register a win in the past three games, with the previous game against Sassuolo ending in a 3-3 thriller. Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score or assist in the game, ending the 19-game streak. Sarri's men will next come up against Lazio on Monday (Tuesday according to IST).

Image courtesy: Cristiano Instagram