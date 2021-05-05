Cristiano Ronaldo Set For Sporting Lisbon Transfer? Here's Why Portuguese Icon May Return

Going by the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news latest update, the Portuguese legend is set to make an emotional decision regarding his future in the sport. Following a disappointing season with Juventus, which saw them losing out on a Serie A title as well as the Champions League, Ronaldo's future at the club has come under close scrutiny, leaving fans asking, 'will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Juventus?'. With his contract with the Italian giants set to end in 2022, it seems that the legend may return home for his last hurrah, bringing his storied career to a full circle.

Cristiano Ronaldo Sporting Lisbon transfer updates

Unlikely to re-sign with Juventus amidst the side's growing financial difficulties Cristiano Ronaldo may go back to the club of his youth - Sporting Lisbon - to play out his final years as a professional footballer. First reported on by Record (via ilBianconero), the Cristiano Ronaldo Sporting Lisbon transfer news has taken fans by surprise. More a sentimental move than a career-oriented one, the decision is not unlike those that many other legends of the sport - namely Dirk Kuyt, Robin van Persie and Diego Milito among others - have made before him.

Having previously said that he would like to continue playing till he was 40, the star's final goodbye to the sport may just be a couple of years away. With barely any clubs, including Sporting Lisbon, able to afford the hefty Cristiano Ronaldo price anymore - his current salary at Juventus is 31 million euros - it would make sense for Ronaldo to give his boyhood club a leg up as they hope to make it to the UEFA Champions League at the end of this season. Not only would this allow fans to watch him play at the highest stages of the game one last time but also serve as a fitting tribute to the place that gave him his start.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Sporting Lisbon in 1997. Then just a 12-year-old aspirant, the youngster made a quick rise through the ranks of the Portuguese city club and was finally selected to play for the senior squad for the 2002/03 campaign. Even though he managed to score just five times in the season, Ronaldo caught the eye of then Manchester United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson, who welcomed him to the club with a massive £12.24 million. CR7 was transferred to Real Madrid for £80 million in 2009 and then Juventus in 2018-19 for €100 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news latest updates

While the Sporting Lisbon move is but a pipe dream, Ronaldo is expected to have lucrative offers from his two former teams, Manchester United and Real Madrid if, as expected, things fall through with Juventus at the end of this season.

Image Credits: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter