Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Leave Manchester United After Erik Ten Hag's Latest Claim: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United has come under question after being left out on the bench during the derby on Sunday. The striker could not force his way out of the club in the summer transfer window. However, the story in the January transfer window could be different following the latest claim from manager Erik Ten Hag.

Erik Ten Hag to sanction Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer

Ahead of the current season, Ten Hag was keen to keep the Portuguese at Old Trafford this season, but it looks like the dutch manager has made up his mind on Ronaldo's stay at Old Trafford club. According to The Mirror.com report citing The Telegraph, Erik ten Hag will not stand in the way of Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer during the January window. As per the report Ronaldo is still hoping to leave United before the end of the season but has remained ‘highly professional’ despite his lack of playing time under Ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been able to make just two starts in seven matches. The Portuguese started the season as a second-half substitute in the 1-2 home loss to Brighton in August, after missing United's preseason amid attempts to force a transfer. He did start the match against Brentford only to see his team lose again by a 0-4 margin. The Portuguese striker was then dropped from the starting lineup for the 2-1 home win over Liverpool, in which he played four minutes as a substitute. In the Europa League, Ronaldo has started both of United's group games scoring in a 2-0 away win over Sheriff.

Roy Keane slams former club for handling Cristiano Ronaldo's situation

Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench during United’s 3-6 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday with Ten Hag later claiming that he did not use the striker during the match 'out of respect for his big career.' Former Manchester United captain, Roy Keane slammed the manager's decision during the Manchester derby. Keane while speaking on SKysports said, "I think Man United are just showing disrespect to Ronaldo. I think he should have been let go before the transfer window. I think the manager is holding on to him. Okay, you say you need options, but you don’t hold on to Ronaldo to sit on the bench. He’s one of the greatest players ever."