Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Adorable Home Video As He Spends Time With Son In Quarantine

Latest in his series of quarantine posts, football icon Christiano Ronaldo recently shared a video of him spending some quality time with his son at their Madeira home in Portugal. The Juventus forward player had flown earlier to his homeland in Portugal to visit his mother, who recently suffered a stroke, and decided to self-isolate there instead of returning to northern Italy, which is one of the worst impacted places by the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Since then, the ace footballer has been giving his fans quarantine goals as he posts pictures of his home workout sessions, occasionally sharing photos of social media challenges like studying and going for home haircut trials.

In one of his home workout videos, where the footballer can be seen achieving new fitness goals in his living room, Ronaldo writes, “Another week of playing inside and staying active. Thanks to everyone for trying to beat me, maybe next time," all the while, challenging the rest of the Instagram community to achieve his benchmark fitness routine.

Take a look at some of his latest posts here:

Fans are impressed

On the other hand, other football superstars such as Lionel Messi have also been participating in the #StayAtHome challenge, but the Juventus striker’s home activities during the COVID-19 quarantine has got his fans highly impressed. Social distancing measures have led the celebrities, including the footballers to remain at home in Europe as the region scrambles to plank the curve in some of the severely hit regions like Spain and Italy.

