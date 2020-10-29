Cristiano Ronaldo Slams PCR Test As Third Positive COVID Test Ruled Him Out Of Barca Clash

Cristiano Ronaldo was forced to watch from home as Barcelona defeated Juventus 2-0 in Turin on Wednesday night. The Portuguese superstar missed Juventus' previous three games as he tested positive for COVID-19, not once but twice. However, there were hopes that Ronaldo, who wasn't exhibiting any symptoms, would be cleared to face Barcelona in the Champions League group stage fixture.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Quarantine: Under Investigation For BREAKING COVID-19 Rules After Testing Positive

Cristiano Ronaldo return hopes dashed after third positive COVID test

Those hopes were quickly dashed as Ronaldo tested positive for the virus for the third time on Tuesday, effectively ruling him out of the highly anticipated match-up between him and his arch-rival Lionel Messi. Cristiano Ronaldo shared a post to Instagram to provide a positive health update, noting he feels "good and healthy" despite being forced to quarantine himself for almost two weeks now.

Also Read | Dortmund Beats Zenit 2-0 For First Champions League Win

The 35-year-old's frustration of missing out such a crucial UCL tie did show as he labelled the PCR testing of COVID-19 as "bulls**t" in the comment section of his own Instagram post. The former Real Madrid man later deleted the comment, but till then it had already amassed over 5,000 likes and nearly 1,000 replies.

Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19 frustration is understandable. The Portuguese superstar has not played for the club since he last started in Juventus' 2-2 draw at AS Roma. The 35-year-old first tested positive for COVID while he was on international duty with Portugal. Ronaldo subsequently missed Portugal's Nations League victory over Sweden. Back in Italy, Ronaldo was put in self-isolation and he missed the Old Lady's matches against Crotone, Dynama Kyiv and Hellas Verona.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Coronavirus test POSITIVE, Set To Miss Barcelona Clash

A third positive test ruled him out of the Barcelona match, which the Catalan side comfortably won 2-0. Barcelona were clearly the better side in Turin as he bounced back in style from a disappointing loss to Real Madrid over the weekend. Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring in the first half after Lionel Messi found the Frenchman with an outrageous assist.

Dembele did show some fine footwork to before a massive deflection helped him send the ball past Wojciech Szczesny. Lionel Messi doubled Barca's lead in the second-half stoppage time after Federico Bernadeschi's clumsy challenge on Ansu Fati earned the visitors a late penalty.

With two wins in two matches, Barcelona remain first in Group G. Last week, they scored a 5-1 win over Hungarian side Ferencvaros. Juventus occupy the second place in the group with one win and a loss in their opening two matches. The Old Lady will look to bounce back from the defeat this Sunday when they visit Spezia in Serie A. Barcelona will be at Alaves this weekend.

Also Read | Beleaguered Barcelona Beats Ronaldo-less Juventus 2-0 In CL

(Image Credits: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram)