Cristiano Ronaldo Under Investigation For BREAKING COVID-19 Rules After Testing Positive

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is under investigation after allegedly flouting coronavirus rules. The Portuguese star had first tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, with the 35-year-old testing positive for the virus once again a few days ago. Now, the latest comments made by the Italian Sports Minister mention that the forward may have violated safety protocols while making the trip from Portugal to Turin.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Has Heartwarming Message After Cristiano Ronaldo Tests COVID Positive Twice

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine: Portuguese star had flown to Turin after testing positive

The Juventus footballer had flown back to Turin in a private air ambulance after testing positive for the virus while on international duty. After the Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19 news came to light, multiple media reports had suggested that the star had broken safety protocols while taking the flight. However, the legendary player took to social media to refute such claims. Speaking to his fans on Instagram while in isolation, Cristiano Ronaldo reiterated that he had also followed health guidelines, as he criticised the Italian media for spreading false information.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's Hairstyles Over The Years: From Buns, Curls To Semi-bald And Blonde

🚨 According to Corriere Torino, Juventus have told UEFA that Cristiano has no symptoms of Coronavirus. A negative swab 24 hours before the match will be enough for him to play against Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/cBDc19eC7M — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) October 22, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19: Sports minister accuses player of breaking rules

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19, the Portuguese star and Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora have been taking jibes at each other. In the latest comments made by Spadafora while speaking to Rai Radio, the minister has once again accused Cristiano Ronaldo of breaching COVID-19 rules. During the conversation, Spadafora admitted that he thinks the Juventus forward broke safety guidelines by taking the air ambulance, as Italian authorities hadn’t given the specific authorisations for the same.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts To Former Club Real Madrid's Spectacular El Clasico Win

Italy's sports minister, Vincenzo Spadafora, says an investigation has been opened on Cristiano Ronaldo after the Juventus star flew back to Italy following his coronavirus diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/5NWWz5kwLk — Undiluted Qoby Hazard (#TeamUQH) (@HazardQoby) October 26, 2020

Speaking to Rai Tre, the minister said that the player did not respect the protocol, as he revealed that the Federal Prosecutor's Office is investigating to check whether the 35-year-old followed the guidelines. Referring to the star footballer, the Sports Minister said that no one is exempt from COVID-19 protocol, as he called Ronaldo arrogant and disrespectful for flying back to Italy despite testing positive for the virus. While concluding, Spadafora asked everyone to follow the safety guidelines and stay at home as much as possible.

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Barcelona reaction goes viral

Ever since the Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19 news has been made official, the star is spending time in self-isolation in Turin. Shedding information on the Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine conditions, the player himself talked about how he is staying away from family and taking care of his health during the isolation period. The Real Madrid legend also reacted to his former club’s impressive victory over the weekend. After Luka Modric scored the third goal of the game to wrap up the 3-1 victory, Cristiano Ronaldo took to Twitter to express his delight at the result.

Also Read: "Waiting For The Results Of The Swabs" - Pirlo On Ronaldo Ahead Of Verona

Image Credits: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram