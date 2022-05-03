Cristiano Ronaldo Subtly Hints At Man Utd Future Amid Real Madrid Transfer Rumours

Manchester United earned a 3-0 victory over Brentford in the Premier League 2021-22 match after Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Raphael Varane contributed with goal-scoring contributions. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored a goal in the 61st minute through a penalty opportunity in United’s last game at the Old Trafford of the Premier League 2021-22 season. The 37-year-old is being linked with reports suggesting that Ronaldo might re-join Real Madrid in the summer, and after the Brentford win, he gave a subtle hint about his future.

In a video going viral on social media, the striker can be seen saying, “I am not finished” to the camera after winning the match on Monday night. By scoring the goal, he took his tally of goals for United to 24 goals in all competitions of the 2021-22 season. It was also his 18th goal, playing in the 29th match of the season. He is the leading goal-scorer for the team as he also hit six goals in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22.

Watch the video of Cristiano Ronaldo saying, "I am not finished"

Reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo will return back to Real Madrid

Meanwhile, as reported by the English newspaper The Daily Mirror, Ronaldo could bring an early end to his second spell at Old Trafford and might return to Real Madrid chasing Champions League glory. However, Ronaldo’s words to the world after the game at Old Trafford could mean the striker will decide to continue for another season. He has played a total of 329 games for United so far in his career and has returned with 142 goals alongside providing 142 assists. United will be up against Brighton in their next game on May 7.

A look at Cristiano Ronaldo's stellar stats for Real Madrid

He left Madrid in the summer of 2018 to join Juventus, before coming back to United for his second spell. During his eight-year spell at Madrid, Ronaldo scored a total of 450 goals and 132 assists in 438 games. He also won four Champions League titles and two league titles, alongside winning the Ballon d’Or award four times.

