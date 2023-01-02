Cristiano Ronaldo To Be Unveiled By Al-Nassr On January 3; Details Revealed

Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr has announced that Cristiano Ronaldo would officially be unveiled at the Mrsool Park in front of thousands of fans on January 3. The Portuguese international made a blockbuster move to Al-Nassr after mutually agreeing to part ways with former club Manchester United. Ronaldo and the Red Devils parted ways following the 37-year-old's bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, one in which he slammed head coach Erik ten Hag and the top officials of the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo's unveiling date & other details revealed

Al-Nassr fans have been buzzing ever since the club announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on December 31. The fans are so excited to see the Portuguese international at the Mrsool Park on January 3 that they also chanted 'siuuu' during Al-Nassr's first game since his move was officially announced in the early hours of December 31. Amid all the excitement, Al-Nassr have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo would be officially unveiled at 9:30 PM IST (4:00 PM GMT) on Tuesday.

After completing a lucrative move to Al-Nassr on Friday, Ronaldo explained his decision to agree upon a deal with the club. He said in a statement that he agreed to move to the Saudi Arabian outfit as he had won everything in Europe and that it was now time for him to try out a new challenge. "I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia," explained Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr, who successfully signed Ronaldo on a 2.5-year deal until 2025, referred to the move as 'history in the making.' "This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves," Al-Nassr said in a statement.