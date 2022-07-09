Cristiano Ronaldo To Chelsea? Speculations On Manchester United Star's Future Intensify

Manchester United star forward Cristiano Ronaldo's exit rumours intensify with Premier League rivals Chelsea touted as the most likely destination of the Portuguese international. With the Red Devils not qualifying for UEFA Champions League football this season after finishing a disappointing sixth in England's top flight, it is believed that the 37-year-old is keen on moving to another club that has more ambition.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo move to Chelsea?

According to The Athletic, Chelsea is considering bidding for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has just a year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford. The report adds that the Portuguese international has told Manchester United regarding his keenness of leaving if the club were to receive a suitable offer.

Meanwhile, as per TalkSport, new Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is thought to be keen on signing Ronaldo, however, it is believed that club manager Thomas Tuchel will make the final decision. With so many different reports linking Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea this summer, the speculations on a Manchester United exit only seem to intensify for the Portuguese international.

Why are rumours about Cristiano Ronaldo's exit gaining steam?

The speculations surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's future continue to mount, especially after Manchester United confirmed that the Portuguese international will not travel for the pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia. The Red Devils confirmed that the 37-year-old was given time off to deal with 'family issues,' a few days after reports emerged that Ronaldo would not be a part of the two days of training for the same reason.

Erik has named a 3️⃣1️⃣-man squad to travel to Thailand and Australia this pre-season... 💪🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 8, 2022

While rumours pertaining to Ronaldo's potential exit from Old Trafford continue to intensify, it is pertinent to note that Manchester United has maintained its stance that their star forward is 'not for sale.' Considering the disappointing season that the Red Devils had last year, the rumours of an exit for the Portuguese international are likely to persist.

Erik ten Hag's side finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League with just 58 points, 13 points off the top four and a staggering 35 points behind champions Manchester City. Despite the club's poor season, Ronaldo finished as the side's top scorer with 18 goals in the Premier League from 30 appearances, and six goals in seven UEFA Champions League matches.