Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer: Juve Chief Breaks Silence For HUGE Update On Star's Future

Juventus vice-chairman Pavel Nedved has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be leaving the club in the summer transfer window and will see out the rest of his contract. The Portuguese superstar was linked with a stunning return to Real Madrid in the summer following a relatively underwhelming campaign with the Old Lady. Nedved also stated that Andrea Pirlo would remain in charge of the Turin-based club next summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news: Juventus chief provides huge update on star forward

While speaking in an interview with DAZN, Nedved all but confirmed that Ronaldo will be staying at Juventus at least for another season. The 48-year-old said, "For me, Ronaldo can't be touched. He has a contract until June 30, 2022, and will stay. What happens after that remains to be seen. Cristiano, both technically and in terms of image, pushed us towards the peak of football. On a technical level, you can't fault him. He's scored so many important goals for us and he dragged us into the Champions League."

Nedved also revealed that Andrea Pirlo will continue to remain in charge of Juventus next season. The Italian has endured a rather poor debut season with the Old Lady as Juventus currently trail league leaders Inter Milan by 10 points. Juventus also suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat against relegation-threatened Benevento last week but Nedved has full faith in Pirlo. "Pirlo is, and will be, the Juventus coach 100 per cent. We committed to a project with Andrea knowing the difficulties that would arise. The difficulties were foreseen," said Nedved.

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid return in jeopardy

Juventus are currently in third place on the Serie A table and it appears unlikely that the Italian giants will win their 10th consecutive Scudetto. Pirlo's men were also dumped out of the Champions League by FC Porto in the round of 16 earlier this month. Over the past few weeks, reports suggested that a lack of collective success for Juventus might mean that Ronaldo could leave the club at the end of the season, with former side Real Madrid mooted.

ðŸš¨| If Real Madrid call for him, Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Juventus to rejoin his former team.@marca [ðŸ¥ˆ] pic.twitter.com/FsMVlitPkK — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) March 23, 2021

Even Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane refused to rule out the possibility of Real Madrid's all-time top scorer returning to the club. However, Nedved's recent comments on Ronaldo might have ended speculation of Ronaldo's potential return to the Spanish capital. Ronaldo was also linked with a move to another of his former clubs, Man United, in the summer but the Red Devils have financial concerns of their own.

Cristiano Ronaldo goals for Juventus

Ronaldo has scored 95 goals in 123 appearances for Juventus since joining the club in the summer of 2018. He's helped the Old Lady to two Serie A titles but has struggled to make an impact on the European stage after winning four UCL titles during his time with Real Madrid.

Image Credits - AP