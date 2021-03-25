Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer: Real Madrid Send Out HUGE Feeler That Could Clinch Summer Deal

Real Madrid fans might be in for a massive surprise next summer. Talks of a return for Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid have been doing the rounds over the past couple of weeks. Most recently, Juventus had reportedly labelled a €25 million price tag for any prospective club to sign the Portuguese international. Similarly, another report now suggests that Los Blancos will ask Ronaldo to agree to a pay cut to seal a move back to the Spanish capital.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer: Portuguese eager on Real Madrid return

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his willingness on returning to Real Madrid to his agent Jorge Mendes. As quoted by AS, the super-agent is in constant contact with the defending LaLiga champions over a possible return for the club’s all-time highest goalscorer.

But Juventus have so far denied any possibilities of a Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid link up. Juventus sporting director Fabricio Paratici, in interaction with Sky Sports, has already confirmed the club's eagerness to continue having Cristiano Ronaldo in the ranks. He said, "We’ve decided to keep Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s the best player in the world and he’ll stay with us." With the Cristiano Ronaldo house also being in Turin as well as Portugal, it makes sense for the player to remain in Italy with his family.

Although Ronaldo’s signing isn’t a priority, with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland remaining the top targets for the Bernabeu outfit, his transfer isn’t being ruled out completely. The likes of Zinedine Zidane and director of international relations Emilio Butrageno have openly hinted that there still remains a possibility.

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid reunion: Los Blancos to urge for pay cut?

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s hefty paycheque remains a cause of concern for Real Madrid. Ronaldo currently pockets a mammoth €31 million in salaries from the defending Serie A champions. And Los Blancos might not be able to match up to that amount.

Instead, Real Madrid will ask him to undertake a pay cut to progress further with the operation. To be precise, the defending LaLiga champions might not be willing to pay more than €25 million to the 36-year-old Portuguese international. Interestingly this is the same amount that Juventus have demanded from any prospective club to seal the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer.

No concrete progress on Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd reunion

Meanwhile, talks of a possible Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd reunion also began doing the rounds initially. But not much has been said or commented on his return to the Premier League next summer. Notably, The Portuguese international has a contract with the defending Serie A champions which sees him bound by the club until 2022. But Juventus will not force him to stay if he harbours a wish to leave, according to AS. If in case there are no offers for Ronaldo, the Bianconeri will be kind enough to ensure the Portuguese superstar continues. The Cristiano Ronaldo goals tally continues to impress, making speculations rife for the summer transfer.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter