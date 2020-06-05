Cristiano Ronaldo Turns Aladin On Occasion Of His Twins Eva And Mateo's Birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the fittest athlete and also a competitive footballer in the field. While his commitment towards the game as well as fitness is known to all his fans, he is also a great family man and a supercool dad as well. It so happened that he decided to dress like Aladin on the occasion of the birthday of his twin children, Eva and Mateo on Friday.

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Turns Up To Training FOUR Hours Before Rest Of The Juventus Squad

'My two sweeties': Cristiano Ronaldo

Taking to Instagram, CR7 had posted an image of himself and his family where every single one of them seemed to be participating in a fancy dress competition. While the football megastar was dressed as Aladin, his better half Georgina is supposedly dressed up as Barbie, whereas, his second daughter Alana Marti along with birthday girl Eva are dressed up as the little princesses. Meanwhile, Eva's twin brother Mateo can be seen wearing a Spider-Man costume without a mask while the Portugal captain's eldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. can be seen dressed up as the 'Hulk'.



Coming back to football, the Portuguese sensation has won 29 major titles in his career which include two Euro Cups in 2004 and 2016. He has also won the prestigious Balloon d'Or five times. Portugal were all set to defend their title in UEFA Euro Cup 2020 that has now been postponed to the summer of 2021 due to the global pandemic. Apart from the Euro Cup, even the Tokyo Olympic Games have been postponed to the next summer as well.

READ: Lionel Messi Earned An Astonishing €26.8m From Instagram, Second Only To Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo turns up to training four hours before rest of the Juventus squad

Reports in Italian media outlets claim that Cristiano Ronaldo is hell-bent on winning his second successive Serie A title with Juventus in the coming months. Since ending his lockdown stint in hometown Madeira, Cristiano Ronaldo has resumed training with his Juventus teammates in the last few weeks. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner reportedly came in for training four hours prior to his other teammates in order to carry out some individual training drills. Cristiano Ronaldo was in red-hot form for Juventus since the start of 2020. He has 21 goals for Juventus from 22 matches in the Serie A, trailing league leader Ciro Immobile (27) by six goals.

Juventus are favourites to win the title under Maurizio Sarri this season despite strong competition from Inter Milan and Lazio. However, they lost their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg to Olympique Lyonnais by a 0-1 margin before the competition was suspended in March. Cristiano Ronaldo is the record goalscorer in the Champions League and will be keen to make a point in the second leg just like he did against Atletico Madrid last season. With Ronaldo clocking in to training four hours ahead of the rest of his teammates, the Juventus superstar will be up and running when Serie A action returns later this month.