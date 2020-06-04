Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the training ground along with the rest of his Juventus teammates ahead of the much anticipated Serie A return later this month. The Portuguese superstar will lead the Juventus frontline when the league resumes as the Bianconeri aim to win their ninth successive Serie A title. However, Lazio trail Juventus by just one point and will likely give the Old Lady a run for her money towards the latter stages of the domestic season in Italy. One man who is not leaving anything to chance is former Real Madrid superstar - Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo turns up to training four hours before rest of the Juventus squad

Reports in Italian media outlets claim that Cristiano Ronaldo is hell-bent on winning his second successive Serie A title with Juventus in the coming months. Since ending his lockdown stint in hometown Madeira, Cristiano Ronaldo has resumed training with his Juventus teammates in the last few weeks. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner reportedly came in for training four hours prior to his other teammates in order to carry out some individual training drills. Cristiano Ronaldo was in red-hot form for Juventus since the start of 2020. He has 21 goals for Juventus from 22 matches in the Serie A, trailing league leader Ciro Immobile (27) by six goals.

Juventus are favourites to win the title under Maurizio Sarri this season despite strong competition from Inter Milan and Lazio. However, they lost their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg to Olympique Lyonnais by a 0-1 margin before the competition was suspended in March. Cristiano Ronaldo is the record goalscorer in the Champions League and will be keen to make a point in the second leg just like he did against Atletico Madrid last season. With Ronaldo clocking in to training four hours ahead of the rest of his teammates, the Juventus superstar will be up and running when Serie A action returns later this month.

Juventus fixtures list ahead of Serie A return date

