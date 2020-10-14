Cristiano Ronaldo Video Calls Georgina Rodriguez After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the Portugal national team on Tuesday after the 35-year-old tested positive for coronavirus. Ronaldo was ruled out of Portugal's UEFA Nations League fixture against Sweden, which is scheduled for Wednesday night.

Georgina Rodriguez calls Ronaldo an "inspiration" post COVID-19 test result

While the Portuguese star will now be forced to be in complete isolation, he was still able to get his touch with his closed ones, thanks to the internet. Unable to console him in person, Cristiano Ronaldo's long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp call she had with the 35-year-old, calling him an 'inspiration.' Georgina wrote in the caption: ‘You are my inspiration,’ alongside a love heart emoji. In the screenshot, Cristiano is seen lying in bed while smiling at Georgina.

Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19 test returns positive

Cristiano Ronaldo testing positive for COVID-19 was announced on Tuesday by the Portugal Football Association. The national team released a statement which read, "Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the squad of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden." It was further announced that Ronaldo was "doing well" in his isolation and that he was "without symptoms."

Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro also addressed the news by posting a picture of him on social media with the caption: "God gave great battles to great warriors. And this is another war you are going to win son.” Cristiano's elder Elma shared the WhatsApp video call screenshot to her social media handle with the caption "We are together" written in Portuguese.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been with the national team since Juventus' 2-2 draw at AS Roma on September 28 - he scored a brace to rescue a point for his side. He then played 73 minutes in the 0-0 draw against Spain before playing full 90 minutes against France on Sunday, October 12.

Due to his quarantine, Ronaldo is set to miss Portugal's Nations League group stage match against Sweden. Portugal are currently first in the group, tied on seven points with second-placed France. Meanwhile, the Swedes are last in the group, having failed to pick up a win in three matches, so far.

As for Ronaldo, the 35-year-old shared a selfie with his Portugal teammates to Instagram. Wishing his team luck for Wednesday's game, he wrote "United on and off the field!" in the caption. The former Real Madrid man will stay put in isolation before linking with his Juventus teammates. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is now in doubt for Juventus' upcoming Serie A clash against Crotone and Champions League opener against Dynamo Kyiv.

(Image Credits: Georgina Rodriguez, Dolores Aveiro Instagram)